Missile strike hits apartment building in Uman, Ukraine.

At least 23 people dead, including 6 children.

Search and rescue operation concludes with 2 women missing and presumed dead.

On Friday, a missile strike hit an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Uman, causing widespread devastation and loss of life.

The search and rescue operation has now concluded, with regional emergency services and Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, confirming that at least 23 people have died as a result of the attack.

Among the victims were six children, three boys aged 1.5, 16, and 17 years old, and three girls aged 8, 11, and 14 years old.

Although all the victims have now been identified, two women remain missing and are presumed dead.

Vasyl Kozynenko, Uman's deputy police chief, told media that rescue teams had combed through the rubble for several days but had not found any sign of the missing women.

The missile strike is believed to be the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians in months and has caused widespread shock and outrage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to bring those responsible for the attack to justice and has called on the international community to support Ukraine in its efforts to combat terrorism.

The attack has also sparked renewed calls for an end to the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

The conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives and has left many parts of eastern Ukraine in ruins, with civilians caught in the crossfire.

Despite the challenging conditions, rescue teams managed to pull out 17 people from the rubble of the Uman apartment building that was hit by a missile strike.

Unfortunately, nine of the survivors suffered injuries, as confirmed by Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

'I am grateful to the rescuers, police, utility workers, and dozens of Uman residents who joined in the dismantling of the collapsed building. The work went very quickly because everyone was in a hurry. We were hoping to find someone alive under the rubble until the last minute,' Klymenko saidin a post on Facebook.

According to Yulia Norovkova, a spokesperson for the region's emergency services, the rescue operation in the aftermath of the missile strike on the Uman apartment building was further complicated by the continuous collapse of the building.

This led to parts of the building being inaccessible during the rescue efforts, making it a challenging and risky operation.

Despite these difficulties, around 150 officers participated in the recovery efforts.

'More than 100 people have already received psychological help,' Norovkova added.







