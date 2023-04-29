Ukraine Protests Grain Import Ban To Poland And EU

Ukraine protests grain import ban by some EU countries.

Hand over notes to Poland and EU reps in Ukraine.

Ban violates EU-Ukraine agreement and Single Market principles.

On Friday, Ukraine's foreign ministry handed over notes to representatives of Poland and the European Union in Ukraine, expressing their opposition to the restriction of Ukrainian grain imports into certain EU nations and labeling the circumstance as 'unacceptable.'

'Such restrictions, whatever the reasons, do not comply with the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market,' the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

'There are all legal grounds for the immediate resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural goods to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria, as well as for the continuation of unimpeded exports to other EU member states and, in general, unimpeded transit of all Ukrainian products to other countries both within and outside the EU,' the statement said.

After witnessing an increase in inexpensive goods, several European countries, including Poland and Hungary, implemented a ban on Ukrainian grain and other food product imports.

The European Commission criticized the action, stating that trade policy decisions should not be made by individual member states. Ukraine's foreign ministry released a statement on Saturday, urging its partners to seek a 'balanced solution.'

'This is the only way to successfully counteract Russia's full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine and strengthen the EU Single Market, which Ukraine will become a member of,' the statement said.