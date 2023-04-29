UAE: Sheikh Mohammed Appoints Two Deputy Rulers Of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed appointed Sheikh Maktoum & Sheikh Ahmed as deputy rulers.

"I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me,'' Sheikh Maktoum said.

Sheikh Mohammed's delegation allows for effective governance and development of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. 21 of 2023, naming Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Decree 21 of 2023 repeals Decree 5 of 2008. The new Decree takes effect on the date it is issued and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Both deputies will exercise the powers delegated to them by Sheikh Mohammed, allowing for effective governance and continued development of Dubai under their direction.

Sheikh Maktoum tweeted: 'I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. I will work diligently, adhering to the vision and approach set forth by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Our collective efforts will ensure that Dubai continues to shape the future, standing out as the best city on Earth, while striving to achieve happiness and well-being for all its residents.''