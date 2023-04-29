Swindon Shooting: Suspect Arrested In Connection To The Incident

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the head in the Penhill area of Swindon, which resulted in the victim suffering life-changing injuries. The suspect is currently in custody.

A man who is 40 years old and was arrested for attempted murder has been released on bail. The person who was attacked is still in the hospital with severe injuries. Supt Phil Staynings expressed that this event has caused worry and anxiety.

'We continue to work closely with the community to identify those responsible for this concerning crime.