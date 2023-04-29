Former President Barack Obama Surprises Barcelona Restaurant With Celebrity Friends

Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg, and Bruce Springsteen surprise staff at Amar restaurant in Barcelona

Barcelona's Amar restaurant received a surprise visit from former US president Barack Obama, Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, and musician Bruce Springsteen, leaving staff in shock.

The three celebrities walked into the restaurant unannounced, and the restaurant's chef revealed that the suggestion to visit Amar came from Spanish-American celebrity restaurateur José Andrés.

'They came recommended by José Andrés, who has a very close relationship with Obama,' Mr Zafra told Spanish radio.

The chef of Amar restaurant, Rafa Zafra, shared that José Andrés had informed him of the importance of the booking made by three unexpected visitors - Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg, and Bruce Springsteen.

The chef later found out that the trio was in town for a Springsteen concert. A photo of the celebrities posing with staff was uploaded to Instagram by a staff member, Pol Perello, who expressed his joy in working at the restaurant.

'We gave them oysters, shellfish and fish from Roses, my classic - the caviar bikini - a little bit of everything... and super grateful!' Mr Zafra said.

After dining at the Amar restaurant in Barcelona with director Steven Spielberg and musician Bruce Springsteen, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, accompanied by a security detail, visited several famous tourist sites in the city on Friday, including the Sagrada Familia basilica and the Picasso museum.

Springsteen's E Street band kicked off their European tour on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Obama and Springsteen met during the 2008 presidential campaign and in 2021 co-hosted the podcast Renegades: Born in the USA.



