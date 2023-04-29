Tragic Shooting Leaves Five Dead At Home North Of Houston

Victims were all from Honduras and were shot from the neck up in an almost execution-style manner.

Ten people were in the house during the shooting, and two victims were found protecting two children.

The shooter remains at large, and the incident has caused shock and mourning in the community.

The Sheriff of San Jacinto County, Greg Capers, stated that a 39-year-old man, who remains at large, used an AR-style rifle to shoot his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep.

The shooting resulted in the death of an 8-year-old and four other individuals in the neighbor's house. The incident occurred in Cleveland, which is about 45 miles north of Houston.

“Everyone that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution-style,” Capers said during a news conference at the scene.

According to Sheriff Capers, ten people were in the house during the shooting, and the victims were all believed to be from Honduras. Two of the victims were found lying over two children inside the house, apparently trying to protect them.

Three children in the house were found covered in blood but were unharmed and taken to a hospital.

Sheriff Capers mentioned that two additional individuals were assessed at the location of the shooting and were later discharged.



