Chef's Amazing Bread Paste Frisbee Boomerang

To ensure high-quality work, professionals in various fields often follow a set procedure. However, some of them may add their personal touch to make their work more impressive and enjoyable.

In a video, a chef is seen baking bread outdoors and showcases his artistic skills by spinning the dough paste like a frisbee and flinging it in the air, where it returns like a boomerang.

The spectators around him are amazed and applaud him. The young chef has developed a remarkable skill that not only helps him work but also entertains onlookers.

The video has generated numerous reactions. I'm going to share a few with you.

As one of the users wrote, '5 min delivery is pretty much possible ??.'

Another user wrote, 'Knock it off! This is making us Italians look bad! ??.'

A third person wrote, 'Take mah MONEHHHHH.'

A fourth user commented, 'Now I know why it takes 20 minutes to make a damn pizza.'

Another wrote, 'So this is why my pizza was late?? 1 ??.'

As someone else said, 'Can I just have my food please ??.'











