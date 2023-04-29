Dog Wears Sherwani To Walk Bride Down The Aisle

Vinisha Kothari made sure her dog was involved in her wedding.

She dressed her dog in a unique outfit for the occasion.

The video shows dog walking her down the aisle in a matching sherwani.

If you have a pet and are getting married, there are many fun ways to include them in your wedding.

It doesn't matter what kind of pet you have, whether it's a cat, dog, horse, rabbit, reptile, or even a pig, there are many creative ways to make your pet a part of your special day and make it more memorable.

Pet owners consider their animal companions as family members and include them in significant life events.

Vinisha Kothari, who loves pets deeply, made sure that her wedding day was no different.

She made sure that her dear dog was involved in the celebrations and enjoyed the event just like everyone else.

To add a special touch to the event, Kothari went above and beyond and dressed her pet in a unique outfit.

The video of the wedding ceremony shows the touching moment when Kothari's dog, wearing a sherwani that matched the groom's outfit, walked her down the aisle.

It's evident that Vinisha considers her dog as a crucial member of her family and an integral part of her life. She even dedicates multiple posts to her pet on her Instagram account.

The Instagram video starts with the bride and groom entering the venue. In a touching scene, their dog runs up to the bride and is warmly embraced.

However, what stands out is that the adorable pet is donning a sherwani that complements the groom's outfit flawlessly.

A text on the screen reads, 'POV: You walk down the aisle and are greeted by your dog wearing a matching sherwani to your soon-to-be-husband.'

Since it was first shared in January, this delightful video has gained many views and continues to attract more viewers.

Numerous people have flooded the comments section with messages of love and appreciation for the cute puppy and its affectionate pet parents.

The video of the bride's dog dressed in a matching sherwani has gained immense popularity, and people on the internet couldn't resist showing their love and admiration for the post.