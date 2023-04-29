Woman Escapes Toxic Marriage And Becomes A Successful Entrepreneur

A woman named Neeta faced abuse from an early age.

She got married at 14 to an abusive man.

She left him at the age of 34 and pursued her career.

Research shows that women and their children are at the greatest risk of suffering severe harm or death from their abusive partner when they leave the relationship.

4 She left him at the age of 34 and pursued her career. 4 A woman named Neeta faced abuse from an early age. 4 She got married at 14 to an abusive man.

Some people may question why someone would choose to remain in an unhealthy or toxic relationship.

It seems logical to leave someone who makes you unhappy or subjects you to physical or emotional abuse.

In reality, the decision to leave a toxic or unhealthy relationship is rarely simple.

There are often several factors that complicate the decision, including financial concerns, the presence of children, and complex emotional ties to the partner.

According to sources, a girl named Neeta has faced abuse and neglect from an early age, but her determination and resilience have helped her overcome these challenges.

Neeta decided to leave her toxic marriage and take control of her future.

During Neeta's childhood, she faced physical abuse from her mother and she was neglected from her alcoholic father.

Tragically, when she was only six years old, her mother died by suicide, and her father left her.

Neeta found solace in her grandparents' loving home after her mother's death and father's abandonment.

Unfortunately, at the age of 14, she got married to a police officer who was an alcoholic and abusive person.

Although the couple faced numerous challenges, they had three children together, and Neeta persevered despite their financial struggles, including living in a slum.

She didn't give up and learned how to ride different vehicles like scooters, cars, and vans.

Her husband discouraged her, saying she couldn't do anything. He became resentful and started to view her as a threat due to her success in a similar business to his own.

She realized she had to leave when her husband threatened to kill her.

She got separated from her husband at the age of 34 and pursued her education while raising her children. She also saw her business start to grow.

Neeta is now seen happily boarding one of her 13 buses, which she owns as a successful entrepreneur.

She expresses her joy and satisfaction with her achievements, saying 'Life's good!'

Manjri Varde, who is popularly known as 'Sassy Sasu' on Instagram and is the mother-in-law of actor Sameera Reddy, also praised Neeta for her achievements.

Many Instagram users also admired her, with one sharing how they had traveled on her buses without realizing her inspiring journey.

Neeta's triumph over abuse and her success as an entrepreneur exemplify the strength and persistence needed to overcome hardship.