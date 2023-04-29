Rain With Wind, Thunderstorm Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely

Islamabad temperature was recorded 15 degree centigrade today morning

Chances of rain with wind thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar

Rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in northeast and south Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next the twelve hours.

3 Chances of rain with wind thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar 3 Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely 3 Islamabad temperature was recorded 15 degree centigrade today morning

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur in northeast Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar twenty, Quetta thirteen, Gilgit eleven, Muzafarabad fourteen and Murree seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy and chances of rain with wind thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh , Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian six degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus two, Anantnag and Baramula five degree centigrade.

On April 27, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that heavy rain and hail was expected in Karachi between April 28 and May 1.

The western winds had arrived in the country and their effects were predicted to be visible in the megalopolis from April 28. There was a possibility of rain in Karachi from April 28 to May 1, the PMD had said.

“During this period there is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder. There is a possibility of dusty winds or gales before rain in the city. There may be hailstorm at few places in Karachi,” the met department had predicted.