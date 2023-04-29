Comoran Migrants Risk It All To Reach Mayotte Island

Comorans travel to Mayotte for better living conditions.

Many attempt the dangerous journey by boat.

Dhoimir is too scared to attempt another crossing.

In the Comoros archipelago's Anjouan region, impoverished locals are drawn to the French island of Mayotte for its superior living conditions, including schools, hospitals, and a social safety net.

Despite the dangerous journey, thousands attempt to reach Mayotte each year from common departure points like Domoni, where some engage in human smuggling to supplement their incomes from small-scale fishing. Many Comorans live below the poverty line, lacking access to healthcare and earning an average monthly income of just over $110. Those attempting the 70-km journey to Mayotte must navigate uncertain waters on overcrowded boats.

However, France has increased its efforts to combat illegal immigration, leading to hostility towards undocumented migrants in Mayotte.

The controversial 'Wuambushu' operation seeks to deport these migrants, who are mostly Comorans, but Comoros authorities are refusing to accept them due to the influx.

One 27-year-old man, who identifies as both a fisherman and smuggler, acknowledged the risks of his profession on a beach strewn with garbage.

“I transport up to eight people in a month, but only sick people,” he said.

He said he charged the equivalent of 100 euros ($110) for a one-way trip.

“When I don’t have patience, I’m busy with my fishing. But fishing (alone) is not enough to live off,” he admitted.

Ahmadi scorned the idea of leaving Domoni and living as “an undocumented migrant.”

“I prefer to stay here,” he said.

“The situation in Mayotte is terrible, crime is very high. I’m not tempted.”

A man who identified himself as Soula, a former smuggler, stated that he quit his illicit business after being sentenced to three years in prison and now earns a living as a taxi driver.

“I knew the sea like the back of my hand. But fishing was not very profitable. So I became a smuggler,” he said. Some of the people he helped cross came from Madagascar.

“I have never lost anyone at sea. But I was arrested,” he said, sitting on the red hull of a boat.

Rafouzoiti Dhoimir, aged 52, disclosed that she had attempted to enter Mayotte on three occasions, but was deported each time. Her children reside on the island, and she has not had the opportunity to see them for 15 years.

“I pray to God that (Wuambushu) is stopped,” she said, thinking about her children living in shacks.

Clad in a navy and orange dress, she nervously fidgeted with her fingers while seated on an armchair in her modest home facing the beach.

“I don’t sleep anymore, I’m scared,” she said.

She was too afraid to try another crossing.

“There have been so many deaths,” she said. Her wish was that “one day they won’t expel anyone, and we stop going there.”







