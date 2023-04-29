Russia's Rockets Strike Cities In Ukraine, Killing 25 People

The strikes were directed at Ukrainian army reserve forces.

A nine-story apartment building partially fell in Uman.

There have been no reports of civilian casualties in the Kyiv as of yet.

At least 25 people have been killed in a wave of Russian air strikes on cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Officials reported 23 people were killed, including four children, in an attack on a block of flats in Uman's center city.

According to the mayor of Dnipro, a woman, and her three-year-old daughter were murdered.

A nine-story apartment building partially fell after being hit by a missile in Uman, a town that had been largely spared Russian bombing.

Oleksander, a 35-year-old block inhabitant, said he was jolted awake by a tremendous explosion.

'I couldn't understand what was happening. I went to the balcony and saw glass everywhere. It was horrible,' he told the sources.

'Russia is a terrorist state. You can see, there's no military object here. And it happened at four o'clock in the morning, as people were sleeping'.

Another resident, 60-year-old Vanda, said she heard an explosion and 'everything shook'.

'We tried to find ways to leave the building. I heard a voice of a child who was screaming in the flat next to ours. We wanted to help other people. There was smoke and fire everywhere,' she said.

'Peaceful people were just sleeping.'

Rescuers were still working at the scene more than ten hours after the incident, while residents attempted to salvage some of their things. Some residents in nearby buildings were already repairing broken windows.

The apartment block was one of ten residential buildings damaged in Uman, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the state rescue agency, the youngster who died in the city was born in 2013, and another 11 people required hospitalization.

Mr. Zelensky stated that the strikes demonstrated that more international action against Russia was required.

'Evil can be stopped by weapons - our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions - global sanctions must be enhanced,' he said in a tweet.

According to the commander of Kyiv's military administration, it was the first Russian rocket attack on the capital in 51 days.

Ukraine's air defense system fired down 21 of 23 missiles and two attack drones, officials said in a message on the messaging app Telegram.

The Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk reported seven people were killed when Ukrainian artillery munitions hit a minibus in the separatist-run city.

The attacks came as Ukrainian forces believed they are ready to begin a military onslaught with new equipment delivered by Western partners, including tanks.

'As soon as there is God's will, the weather, and a decision by commanders, we will do it,' Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told an online news briefing on Friday.

Russia has struggled to make progress in a winter offensive that includes a 10-month battle for control of Bakhmut, a strategically vital city.

According to the sources, the Russian defense ministry announced on Friday that its military had targeted Ukrainian army reserve formations with long-range strikes using high-precision weapons.

Although Moscow has previously stated that it does not intentionally target civilians, thousands of people have been injured and killed across Ukraine since Russia's invasion.



