A family leaving Sudan says they are among thousands of people stranded at the border with Egypt because drivers want $40,000 (£31,810) to hire a bus to cross.

Only passengers on buses with special permits are permitted to cross the border. Walking across is prohibited.

The family of seven, including three children under the age of ten, fled the fighting in Khartoum two days ago.

Fadi Atabani reported his family was trapped, including an 88-year-old woman.

'There are thousands of people here. There is no accommodation. People are sleeping in schools or [on] mattresses,' he said, speaking to the BBC from the border town of Wadi Halfa.

The majority of the family is British, and Mr Atabani is pleading with UK officials for assistance.

'I cannot guarantee my children's medical health here we are in the middle of the desert. I want the British government to assist me in evacuating or a bus which can get us across the border,' he said.

Mr. Atabani accused local bus drivers of exploiting the terrible situation in which passengers found themselves.

'On a normal day the cost of hiring a bus is $3,000. As of today people are paying $40,000 to charter a bus to the border - only 30km,' he said.

'Who has that sort of money? The banks were closed, ATM machines are not working,' the 53-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Hosna, a Khartoum resident who declined to disclose her surname, told that she was imprisoned in the Sudanese capital with her two daughters. She claimed they would have to pay more than $400 each to cross the border. Prior to the fighting, the trip would have cost around $25.

Hosna arrived in the Egyptian city of Aswan before the conflict began. 'My daughters saw an artillery shell fall in our neighbourhood. I could not bring them here. I don't have a husband or a son to help them. I work day in day out to save money,' she said.