Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns In Outstanding Tribal Look

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a remarkable outfit at the Filmfare.

Her outfit featured a mini skirt with elegant white tassels.

She completed her stunning look with a floor-touching shrug.

Accessory includes feathers on her legs, big headgear, and big weapon.

Her hair was styled into soft, flowing curls.

She added bold red feather earrings to add an extra pop of texture.

She opted smoky eye makeup, winged eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

The overall look was an exceptional blend of chic and tribal fashion.

Jacqueline Fernandez wowed everyone at the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 with her performance and tribal-inspired red carpet look. She shared a glimpse of her stunning appearance on social media, causing a stir among her fans, who can't stop praising her glamorous transformation.

The actress shared some stunning photos on Instagram over the weekend, captioned 'Filmfare 2023'. Fans loved her glamorous look and flooded the post with comments and likes.

