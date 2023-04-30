Kajol Shares BTS Video From Her Latest Photo Shoot

Kajol is an Indian actress who works in Bollywood films.

She shared a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot on Instagram.

Kajol is an Indian actress who works in Bollywood films. She has also made appearances in two Tamil movies. She has won six Filmfare Awards. She received India's fourth-highest civilian honor, the Padma Shri, in 2011 from the government of India.

She shared a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot in the shimmery black pantsuit on Instagram with the caption, 'There are candids and plandids, and then there’s me.'

Netizens expressed their opinions on her amazing outfit.

As one of the users wrote, 'gorgeous queen.'

Another user wrote, 'Wow, beautiful look.'

Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgan. They have one daughter and one son.

daughter named Nysa Devgan, and a son named Yug Devgan.

On the professional front, she started her career when she was 17 years old. She made her acting debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi, which did not do well at the box office but had no effect on her career. She worked with Shahrukh Khan on the successful 1993 film Baazigar, which came out a year later. She has since appeared in numerous successful films, including Dilwale, Karan Arjun, Ishq, Gupt, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale



