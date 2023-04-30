Riteish Deshmukh Shares Photos In Black Prince Coat

He is an Indian actor, television presenter, producer and screenwriter.

Riteish Deshmukh just shared her most recent photos on Instagram.

He looks fabulous and stunning.

He is an Indian actor, television presenter, producer, screenwriter, and filmmaker who works in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He is the son of politician Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh began his acting career with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam, and since then he has worked in several successful films such as Masti, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Bluffmaster!, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Housefull, Double Dhamaal, Housefull 2, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Grand Masti, Housefull 3, Total Dhamaal, Housefull 4, and Baaghi 3. He received widespread critical acclaim for playing a serial killer in the romantic thriller Ek Villain.

In Marathi cinema, he debuted as a producer with Balak-Palak, made his Marathi acting debut with the action film Lai Bhaari, and made his directorial debut with Ved.

He wears black Prince coat pants.

In his post, he captions: 'Don’t settle for being someone else when you can be the best you.'

Many fans praised him.

A million fans flooded the comment section.

One user commented on his post: 'Superb sir ji.'

Another user also commented, 'Sir, you're looking fab.'

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh hosted various award functions, including the International Indian Film Academy Awards and the Zee Cine Awards. In 2013, he made his television debut as a judge on India's Dancing Superstar. He has co-hosted the talk show Yaadon Ki Baaraat and the quiz show Vikta Ka Uttar. He made his web debut in 2021, co-hosting Ladies vs. Gentlemen with Genelia D'souza. Since 2022, he has been seen as the prosecuting lawyer in Case Toh Banta Hai.