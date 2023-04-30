Shakti Mohan Shares Compilation Video Of Her Dance Performance

Shakti Mohan share the glimpse of her sizzling dance moves.

She got famous because of her dance moves in Dance India Dance.

Fans praised her thrilling dance moves.

Choreographer Shakti Mohan is a dancer and actress. She became famous because of her dance moves in Dance India Dance. Since then, she has started her career with hard work. She is now a successful dancer and choreographer in the Bollywood industry.

Shakti posted the compilation of dance videos on her Instagram handle. She can be seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves in the video. With the caption, she wrote, 'here to dance. Happyy #internationaldanceda😘.'

Here are some reactions given by her fans who praised her thrilling dance moves. As one of the users wrote, '🔥🔥🔥🔥.'

Another user wrote, 'My crush.....😍😍😍 @mohanshakti.' A third fan praised, 'Hotness+awesomeness overloaded 🔥😍.'

A fourth fan commented, 'Happy international Dance Day Miss Cutie Mohan ❤️❤️❤️...More power to u and keep inspiring me 🔥🔥🔥.' Another wrote, 'Excellent 👌 nice🔥 super 🔥 fantastic 😍 outstanding 👍.'

On the professional front, she recently worked with Himansh Kohli. They collaborated on a song called 'Daayein Baayein.' The song gives off a Valentine's vibe and creates romance and amusement in our hopeless romantic souls.







