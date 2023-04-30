Kendall Jenner Draws Attention As Her Romance Intensifies

Kendall Jenner wore a see-through feathered gown and matching boots.

She also wore a blue handbag with crocodile embossing.

She entered an upscale vintage shop in New York City.

With her latest outing in a see-through feathered gown, supermodel Kendall Jenner sent temperatures soaring while making a statement in a striking sheer blue dress. On Saturday, the model, 27, left the house wearing a gorgeous attire during her turbulent affair with rapper Bad Bunny.





As she entered an upscale vintage shop in New York City for the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, known as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel, Kylie Jenner's sister attracted attention. With a pair of matching coloured boots that also had feathers on them and a bottom covered in blue feathers, Jenner looked stunning in the costume.





A blue handbag with crocodile embossing completed the ensemble for Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid's friend. She posted a carousel of photos of herself wearing the electric blue outfit to Instagram, where followers praised her daring appearance in the comments. One supporter said, 'Kim was right, saying Kendall is the fashion goddess in the family, like girlll.' One supporter of Kendall Jenner replied, writing: 'Gorgeous! I really like how that colour looks on you.



