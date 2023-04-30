Jaden Pinkett Smith Son attended Fashion Event In South Korea

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith appeared at a pre-fall fashion presentation in South Korea.

Wearing matching outfits to advertise Louis Vuitton's 2023 collection.

The Karate Kid actress wore an oversized blazer and jeans, and the mother-of-two looked stunning.

Fans were spellbound by Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith and son Jaden's stunning appearance at a pre-fall fashion presentation in South Korea on Friday. While visiting the nation with Jaden Smith to attend Louis Vuitton's 2023 fashion show, Pinkett and Smith got to spend some quality time together.





Fans were shocked when the 51-year-old actress and her 24-year-old son appeared for many pictures wearing matching outfits to advertise the most valuable luxury brand in the world's newest collection on the famous Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul.





The Karate Kid actress donned an oversized blazer and jeans, and the mother-of-two looked stunning in a long black leather jacket and a pair of edgy high-heeled, lace-up shoes. A similar brown belt and big purse with the brand's signature flower pattern completed Pinkett's stylish look. First public appearance for Will Smith's wife after award-winning series, in which she co-starred with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was cancelled by Meta.



