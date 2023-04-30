PAK Vs NZ ODI: Fakhar Zaman Shines In Pindi Stadium Leads 2-0 In ODI Series

Fakhar Zaman Shines In Pindi Stadium Leads 2-0 In ODI Series

He received vital assistance from Babar Azam

Latham was dismissed two runs short of his century

On Saturday, Pakistan secured a seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series in Rawalpindi, with Fakhar Zaman leading the charge with an outstanding batting performance.

Despite Imam-ul-Haq's departure after scoring 24 runs, Fakhar's exceptional play kept Pakistan on track towards victory.

4 Latham was dismissed two runs short of his century 4 Fakhar Zaman Shines In Pindi Stadium Leads 2-0 In ODI Series 4 He received vital assistance from Babar Azam

He received vital assistance from Babar Azam, and the two players built a 135-run partnership to steer Pakistan towards the target of 337 runs. As a result of Fakhar's outstanding performance, Pakistan now leads the ODI series 2-0.

Babar Azam was dismissed for 65 runs due to a soft dismissal by Ish Sodhi. However, Fakhar Zaman continued to play brilliantly and formed a strong partnership with Mohammad Rizwan to complete the highest run-chase in ODIs at Rawalpindi.

Fakhar remained unbeaten with a score of 180 runs, including 17 boundaries and six sixes. He also achieved the distinction of being the fastest Asian player to reach 3,000 runs.

Fakhar's remarkable achievement of scoring three consecutive centuries in ODIs places him in the company of only three other Pakistani players: Zaheer Abbas, Saeed Anwar, and Babar Azam.

Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial role in Pakistan's victory, scoring an unbeaten 54 runs, including six boundaries. Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each for New Zealand.

Earlier, New Zealand scored 336-5 in their innings, with Daryl Mitchell scoring his second ODI hundred. After losing opener Will Young in the sixth over, Mitchell and Chad Bowes led the innings, scoring 86 runs together.

Haris Rauf took four wickets, including the dismissal of Bowes for 51 runs. Mitchell was supported by captain Tom Latham, and the two players built a partnership of 183 runs.

Latham was dismissed two runs short of his century, and Mitchell was eventually caught by Naseem Shah after scoring 129 runs with eight boundaries and three sixes.



