Arjun Kapoor Tweets Photos From Berlin With His 'love' Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor shared additional photos from his romantic trip to Europe with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor shared many color and black-and-white images from the couple's recent vacation to Berlin, Germany. They can be seen exploring the city, posing at various locations, and going on dates. Taking each other's photos, they've also included a selfie or two in the Berlin photo dump. Fans referred to them as 'love birds' in the comments section of Arjun's post.

On Instagram, Arjun posted, 'Berlin with love (red heart emoji) (literally) (winking face emoji).' Malaika Arora replied to his post with red heart and heart eyes emojis. In the first two photos, Arjun and Malaika are seen posing and walking past the graffiti on the streets of Berlin. In the third black and white photo, Malaika is sleeping inside a plane.





The fourth image is a pair of selfies inside a restaurant, with both of them dressed in black. The sixth image shows Malaika dressed fully in white posing by the river. There are more photos of Arjun on the streets of Berlin, including a hilarious selfie with director Steven Spielberg. He also posted another elevator selfie, this time with Malaika dressed in a blue pullover and black leather trousers.

Fans dropped fire and red heart emojis for the couple's photos; one fan called them 'love birds'. One Instagram user commented, 'You guys look lovely, love and just love for you both !!! @malaikaaroraofficial @arjunkapoor I m simply in awe of you mam I wish I could be as stunning as you by the time I ll be ur age.' Another fan added, 'You both look beautiful together in love... Keeping going strong with your bond. Blessings for both of you.'

Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut, Kuttey, was Arjun's most recent feature. The ensemble cast also included Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Konkona Sensharma, and Radhika Madan. This year also sees the release of The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake for the actor.

Malaika was last seen in a special song appearance in An Action Hero (2022). Last December, she had the Disney+ Hotstar reality series Moving in With Malaika premiere on her life.