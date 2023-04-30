Gauri Khan Feels Proud To Witness Her Son Aryan Khan's Effort Come To Life

Gauri Khan is a proud mother as her son Aryan Khan's work "comes to life."

Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is a proud mother as her son Aryan Khan's work 'comes to life.' Gauri posted a snapshot of Aryan from his new campaign, D'yavol X, on Instagram on Saturday.

Gauri, sharing Aryan Khan's picture, captioned the post, 'One day to go... All the best, @___aryan___ … I am proud to see your work come to life. @dyavol.x (heart eyes, red heart, and wine glass emojis). Drop goes live tomorrow at www.dyavolx.com.' Reacting to the post, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, '(Red heart emojis) all the best (hug emojis).'

Sangeeta Bijlani commented, 'Woww. All the best.' Deanne Panday said, 'All the best, @___aryan___.' Shweta Bachchan posted a heart eyes emoji, and Bhavana Pandey dropped a red heart emoji. A fan said, 'I am very excited for Aryan. Best of luck.' Another person wrote, 'Congratulations to our beloved prince.' A comment read, 'My idol.' 'Prince will rock,' said an Instagram user.





Aryan and his father, Shah Rukh Khan, were recently spotted in a new luxury streetwear brand campaign. It was directed by Aryan, who was making his directorial debut. This is Aryan's first commercial collaboration with Shah Rukh. The 25-year-old has already written and will shortly direct his debut web series.

Gauri previously released her interior design-themed book, My Life in Design. Shah Rukh, Aryan, Gauri, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan appeared in it. While Aryan has been working on the new commercial, Suhana will be making her acting debut in the coming months with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular comic book series The Archies. It will be available later this year on the OTT giant Netflix. The Archies is a coming-of-age story produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India that will expose the Riverdale teenagers to a new generation in India. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, will also make her cinematic debut.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee, with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the works, in which he will star alongside Taapsee Pannu.







