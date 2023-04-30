King Charles Invites 850+ Community And Charity Representatives To His Coronation At Westminster Abbey

King Charles has invited over 850 representatives from charities and communities to his coronation ceremony on May 6.

The ceremony will be witnessed by 450 British Empire Medal recipients, and over 400 young people.

Additionally, 200 young people who are members will also be invited to observe the coronation at St. Margaret's Church.

King Charles' list of guests for his coronation is beginning to form!

Buckingham Palace revealed that more than 850 representatives from charities and communities have been invited by King Charles, 74, to his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The ceremony will be witnessed by 450 British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients from the Abbey, while over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, will observe the ceremony from St. Margaret's Church at Westminster Abbey.

4 Additionally, 200 young people who are members will also be invited to observe the coronation at St. Margaret's Church. 4 King Charles has invited over 850 representatives from charities and communities to his coronation ceremony on May 6. 4 The ceremony will be witnessed by 450 British Empire Medal recipients, and over 400 young people.

The BEM award is typically given locally to recognize exceptional community service or accomplishments that have had a lasting impact through volunteer or charity work. A number of the BEM recipients who were invited to the coronation played an instrumental role in supporting their communities during the lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of young people will witness the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla from a 'special private viewing' at St. Margaret's Church in Westminster Abbey while also watching the coronation procession depart from the Abbey after the ceremony.

The group will include 200 individuals associated with The Prince's Trust, The Prince's Foundation, Barnardo's, The National Literacy Trust, and Ebony Horse Club, all of which have been nominated by the King and Queen Consort due to their long-standing support for these five organizations.

Additionally, 200 young people who are members of organizations such as the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St. John Ambulance, and the National Citizen Service will also be invited to the special private viewing at St. Margaret's Church. These organizations have been nominated by the U.K. government for their contributions to the coronation day and will be assisting with stewarding, route-lining, and providing first aid throughout London during the event.

Those who represent the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, and Barnardo's could be reminded of Queen Elizabeth, who previously served as their royal patron, during the coronation service.

Buckingham Palace has recently announced the latest update on the upcoming coronation celebration, which is only a month away. Even though Charles became King immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September, the symbolic crowning is considered a separate event, and it is expected to be an extravaganza.

Royal historian Robert Lacey explained to the media that although Charles became king upon the death of his mother, the coronation is a separate event that marks the monarch's official ascension to the throne in the eyes of the people.

Recently, the palace disclosed the official coronation invitation and shared the notable role of Prince George, 9, during the church service. George, who is the second in line to the throne, will act as a Page of Honor with Queen Camilla's grandsons, namely Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes, and Louis Lopes, who are all 13 years old.

Freddy Parker Bowles is the son of Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, and Sara Buys, and they have a daughter named Lola Parker Bowles. Gus and Louis Lopes are the twin sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, and they have a daughter named Eliza with her husband Harry Lopes. All of Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September.