Salman Khan Says He Wants To Be A Father, But

Salman Khan has announced that he intends to become a father.

He also discussed his wedding preparations.

Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3, an upcoming action thriller starring Katrina Kaif.

Everyone is aware of Salman's fondness for children. He is frequently seen in photographs and videos with his nieces and nephews. Arpita Khan, the actor's sister, has two children, Ayat Sharma and Ahil Sharma. Salman's other sister, Alvira Khan, has two children of her own: Alizeh Agnihotri and Ayaan Agnihotri. His brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz, have boys as well.

In an interview with India TV's show Aap ki Adalat, Salman spoke about planning for a child. 'Abhi kya bolu woh toh plan tha. Plan tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, baccha ke tha. Lekin ab woh law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare (What to say, that was the plan.) It wasn't for a daughter-in-law; it was for a child. But according to Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll see what to do.'

Salman also commented on filmmaker Karan Johar's fatherhood of two children. According to the actor, 'Wahi main koshish karraha tha lekin woh law shayad change hogaya hai. Toh ab dekhenge. Bachchon ka bada shaukh hai mujhe. I love kids. Lekin kids jab aate hai toh maa bhi aati hai. Maa unke liye bohut acchi hai, lekin humare ghar mein maa hi maa padi hai, sir. Humare paas pura zila hai, pura gaon hai. Woh unka accha khayal rakh lengi. Lekin unki maa, jo real maa hongi, woh meri patni hogi (makes a face) (That's what I was trying to do.) But that law may have changed, so let's see. I am very fond of children. But when kids come, their mother also comes. A mother is good for them, but we have a lot of mothers at home. We have the whole district and the whole village. They will take care of them. But my kid's real mother will also be my wife.'

Salman was most recently seen in the action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji directs the film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill.

