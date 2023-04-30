India: 11 Dead After Gas Leak In Punjab's Ludhiana

A total of 11 persons are dead.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his great sadness and pain.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force reached the scene.

The dead toll in the Sunday gas leakage incident in Giaspura, Ludhiana district, has increased to 11.

0 A team from the National Disaster Response Force reached the scene. 0 A total of 11 persons are dead. 0 Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his great sadness and pain.

'A total of 11 persons are dead. There are five females and six males including 2 male children of 10 years and 13 years,' the official said.

They recognized the two deceased at SPS Hospital as Naveent Kumar (39) and Neetu Devi (39).

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his great sadness and pain over the gas spill.

'The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government, and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon,' Says Indian Punjab CM Mann.

National Disaster Response Force reached the scene.

According to local officials, the area has been sealed off.

NDRF crews have been dispatched to the factory, as have a team of physicians and a fire department.

'Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick,' says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.

'Exact reason will only come when we will go to the incident spot. We are waiting for the NDRF, they are specialized in this,' another officer said.



