Brain Teaser: A Genius Can Connect The Nine Dots With Four Straight Lines In 30 Seconds!

Intelligence is a unique human trait that sets us apart from other organisms on Earth. But intelligence is not just about books, exams, numbers and essays. It has various types. Some people have advanced degrees but lack common sense, while others run successful businesses without finishing school.

Solving brain teasers, puzzles or riddles is a fun way to test a person's intelligence. Today we have one such game for you to enjoy and challenge your mind. Let's get started!

In 30 seconds, connect the 9 dots with 4 straight lines.

Can you connect all nine dots on the square using only four straight lines in 30 seconds? The lines cannot cross each other. This is a viral brain teaser IQ test that has challenged many people online. See the solution below to check if you got it right!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

Did you correctly solve the brain teaser? After reviewing the solution and applying common sense, it looks to be quite simple.