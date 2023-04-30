Feroze Khan Set To Make Comeback To TV Screens

Feroze Khan is a popular Pakistani actor

Khan known for his remarkable performances in hit dramas

Feroze is set to make a comeback in the upcoming drama Akhara

Feroze Khan is a prominent male figure in the Pakistani drama industry, recognized for his remarkable performances in various television shows. He gained popularity after his role in Khaani, and has since delivered excellent performances in several hit dramas.

Feroze Khan, a popular Pakistani actor, faced controversy surrounding allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan during the release of his last drama, Habs.

1 Feroze is set to make a comeback in the upcoming drama Akhara 1 Feroze Khan is a popular Pakistani actor 1 Khan known for his remarkable performances in hit dramas

The accusations were substantiated by court documents, leading to widespread condemnation from the industry.

The controversy caused a mega project titled Sanwal Yaar Piya, starring Feroze, Iqra Aziz, and Imran Ashraf, to be put on hold when Iqra backed out.

Despite the difficult period in his career, Feroze is making a comeback on the small screen with his Tich Button co-star Sonya Hussyn in the upcoming drama Akhara, directed by Anjum Shahzad and produced by Green Entertainment. Despite the controversy, Feroze has continued to be a fan favourite in Pakistan, demonstrating resilience.













