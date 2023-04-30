Hiba Bukhari Turns Head In Red

Hiba Bukhari is a popular Pakistani television actress.

She raised the temperature in her most recent photos.

She donned a red sleeveless kurta with matching pants.

Hiba Bukhari is a popular Pakistani television actress. She raised the temperature in her most recent photos, wearing all-red attire.

Taking to Instagram, the Deewangi actress shared her dazzling photographs and mesmerized her fans with her beauty. She donned a red sleeveless kurta with matching pants and looked absolutely stunning. Whether at family weddings or on lavish holidays, she frequently stuns the internet with her fashion choices.

0 She donned a red sleeveless kurta with matching pants. 0 Hiba Bukhari is a popular Pakistani television actress. 0 She raised the temperature in her most recent photos.

Her pictures went viral and fans shared lovely comments under her pictures and praised her beauty.



On the work front, Hiba recently appeared in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Pehchaan, and Ishq Nahin Aasan, She married to actor Arez Ahmed, who wowed the audience with his performance in Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.











