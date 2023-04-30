Ch Sarwar Asks Govt To Seek Unconditional Apology From Ch Shujaat

He demanded from Shehbaz, Zardari to contact Shujaat

Ensure that no such incident will take place in the future

We do not like injustice with anybody

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday asked the government to seek unconditional apology from Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain over raid at his house, Bol News reported.

1 We do not like injustice with anybody 1 He demanded from Shehbaz, Zardari to contact Shujaat 1 Ensure that no such incident will take place in the future

In a statement, he demanded from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari to immediately contact Shujaat Hussain and seek apology.

“The government officials should ensure that no such incident will take place in the future. Whether a friend or a foe, we do not like injustice with anybody,” he said wondering how police entered Shujaat’s residence without a warrant. It should be investigated, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the incident of breaking door of Shujaat’s house saying that he was appalled to know that the team went to arrest Chaudhry Parvez Elahi but stormed Ch Shaujaat’s House in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured. “Law should take its course,” he maintained.