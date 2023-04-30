Nawaz Sharif Says Punjab Elections On May 14 Are Not Acceptable

He also rejected PTI's demand for dissolving, Sindh, Balochistan, and National assemblies

Consultation on restoration of Punjab, KP assemblies’ on the way

Imran Khan is changing his demands in negotiations daily

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Punjab elections on May 14 are definitely not acceptable, the government sources reported.

Nawaz Sharif consulted with the senior party leadership, where Finance Minister Ishaq Dar informed him about the two phases of negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

As per the sources, Nawaz Sharif stands firm on the demand of the government of holding the general elections on the same day.

Nawaz also rejected the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s demand for dissolving Sindh, Balochistan, and the National Assemblies by May 14.

He added that Imran Khan is changing his demands in negotiations daily and so he expressed distrust over Khan.

Dissolution of Balochistan and Sindh assemblies cannot be assured without the approval of BAP in Balochistan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh, said Nawaz Sharif.

PMLN leader directed FM Ishaq Dar to prepare an economic-friendly budget, while consultation on restoring Punjab and KP assemblies was also done in the meeting.