language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
President Returns NA (Amendment) Bill 2023 To Parliament

President Returns NA (Amendment) Bill 2023 To Parliament

Web Desk 30 Apr , 2023 07:47 AM

Open In App
President Returns NA (Amendment) Bill 2023 To Parliament
  • The president sent back the piece of legislation
  • He said further amendments in NAO 1999 should be reconsidered
  • Earlier, PM had sent his advice seeking assent of the president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has sent back National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2023 to parliament for reconsideration after observing that the amendments brought earlier in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 were sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

Earlier, PM had sent his advice seeking assent of the president 3

Earlier, PM had sent his advice seeking assent of the president

The president sent back the piece of legislation 3

The president sent back the piece of legislation

He said further amendments in NAO 1999 should be reconsidered 3

He said further amendments in NAO 1999 should be reconsidered

The president sent back the piece of legislation, in terms of clause (1) (b) of the Article 75 of the Constitution, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

The president said that this aspect of the legislation was neither referred to in the bill nor in the prime minister’s advice.

He observed that without considering the implications of a pending matter, further amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 should be reconsidered.

Earlier, the prime minister had sent his advice seeking assent of the president over the said bill.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,055,802[+0*]

DEATHS

6,863,640[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,684[+0*]

DEATHS

30,657[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story