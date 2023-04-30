PTI Hints At Long March If Negotiations With Government Fail

Fawad says PTI wants success in negotiations

Adds Constitution is being treated as a piece of garbage and people as insects

PTI rallies to start tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday hinted at another Long March if the negotiation with the government of Punjab, KP elections fail.

Fawad tweeted that PTI wants the success of negotiations, but if they fail; a big movement will be launched against the government.

Rejecting the attempts to sabotage the talks, PTI has decided that the negotiations will continue with the government on the framework of the elections within the framework of the Constitution and the final agenda will be discussed on Tuesday, keeping in mind the orders of the Supreme Court; Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

He added that it cannot be accepted that the Constitution is considered a piece of garbage and the people as insects, while PTI sits silently.

Fawad announced the nation to get ready for the movement of rallies, starting tomorrow from Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar; culminating in a historic long march.



