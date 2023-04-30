Punjab CM Expresses Dismay Over Raid At Shujaat’s House

Punjab chief minister said no illegal action would be allowed

Appalled to know that team stormed Ch Shaujaat’s House

Chaudhry Salik Hussain got injured in the raid

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday expressed dismay over raid at Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Bol News reported.

Police had reportedly gone to raid house of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi but ended up storming into Shujaat’s.

The Punjab chief minister said no illegal action would be allowed by anyone.

“Appalled to know that team went to arrest Ch Pervaiz Elahi but stormed Ch Shaujaat’s House in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured. Law should take it’s course,” he said adding that he was in Medina and getting all the details.

Son of PML-Q president and Federal Minister for Board of Investment & Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain got injured in the raid carried out by police at the house of Shujaat Hussain on Saturday night.

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday asked the government to seek unconditional apology from Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain over raid at his house, Bol News reported.

In a statement, he demanded from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari to immediately contact Shujaat Hussain and seek apology.

“The government officials should ensure that no such incident will take place in the future. Whether a friend or a foe, we do not like injustice with anybody,” he said wondering how police entered Shujaat’s residence without a warrant. It should be investigated, he added.