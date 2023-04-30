Security Forces During Month-long Operations Kill 46 Terrorists In KP: Report

136 intelligence-based operations were conducted

Massive quantities of explosives, and weapons recovered

Terrorists were planning attacks in the country

The security forces after conducting a number of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killed around 46 terrorists and recovered a cache of explosives, and weapons.

3 Terrorists were planning attacks in the country 3 136 intelligence-based operations were conducted 3 Massive quantities of explosives, and weapons recovered

The report issued by the security forces regarding operations conducted in a month stated that around 136 intelligence-based operations had been conducted in KP province.

The major spots of IBO were Bajaur, Khyber, Swat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan, and North Waziristan.

During the operations, 306 terrorists of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other banned outfits were arrested, while 46 were gunned down.

A large cache of weapons, and explosive material had been recovered from terrorist hideouts; the report stated.

It added that 2,975 Kalashnikovs, 18,388 rifles, 159 pistols, 2,274 latest weapons, and 83 12mm pistols were seized from the terrorists.

Besides, 74 rocket launchers, 67 hand grenades, 8 mortar shells, 5 light machine guns, and 4 landmine bombs were also recovered from their possession.