Sheikh Rashid Says Politics Has Turned Into Enmity

Next target of government is my Lal Haveli, Rashid

Negotiations are an excuse to cheat Supreme Court

Pervez Elahi had been targeted in Zardari’s instructions

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the politics in Pakistan has turned into enmity.

He added that after Pervez Elahi, the next target of the government is my Lal Haveli and we are ready for the consequences.

PTI President Pervez Elahi had been targeted on PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari’s instructions, said Sheikh Rashid.

If I am killed, I have written the names of eight people to relevant authorities; which will be held responsible for my murder, said AML chief.

When doors of someone’s residence are broken using an armored vehicle, then votes must not be expected from the nation, said Rashid.

He added that the negotiations with PTI are an excuse to cheat the Supreme Court and its orders.

He also stated that the trip to Saudi Arabia in the name of Umrah was also an excuse.

Pakistan was not included in the IMF executive board meeting on May 10, lawmakers are having relief while a burden is being put on the citizens in various forms; said AML leader.



