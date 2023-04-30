Prince Harry Will Attend King Charles Coronation Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will attend the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Markle will not be present as she will be staying in California with their children rince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan left their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to California.

The two children of the Duchess of Sussex will celebrate Prince Archie's birthday in California while she stays there during the coronation weekend.

The coronation of King Charles III will be attended by Prince Harry, but Meghan Markle will not accompany him.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, it was confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The statement also mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will not be present for the ceremony as she will be staying in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a friend of Prince Harry, the 38-year-old wanted to attend the coronation service to support his father at this significant moment in his life.

Prince Harry is not expected to attend other events related to the coronation aside from the crowning ceremony, even though there are three days of events surrounding the occasion, including a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day. The palace has not provided any information on whether Prince Harry will join other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation ceremony.

Meghan Markle, who is staying in California with the couple's two children, will spend the weekend celebrating Prince Archie's fourth birthday, which falls on May 6, the same day as the coronation ceremony. She will also celebrate with their 22-month-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, according to sources.

Prince Harry and Meghan left their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to California. The couple was last with the royal family in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Recently, Harry made an unexpected visit to London to attend a legal case at the High Court, where he, along with other celebrities, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd. (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail, for illegal information gathering.

The Sunday Times reported on March 5 that Prince Harry and Meghan had received an invitation to attend the coronation, but their decision had not yet been disclosed. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that the Duke had received an email from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation, but no immediate decision would be disclosed by them at this time.

There were conflicting reports regarding whether Prince Harry and Meghan had received an invitation to the coronation in February. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that they had not yet been invited, but a palace insider said that they would be.

Prince Harry's comment during a January interview with ITV's Tom Bradby on his memoir Spare suggests that he was uncertain at the time about attending his father's coronation. He stated that there was a lot that could happen between the interview and the coronation and that the ball was in the royal family's court. Harry also expressed his hope that they would be willing to sit down and talk about it.

There were reports that King Charles was hoping for the tensions surrounding Prince Harry's book announcement to dissipate before his coronation.

According to a source close to the royal household, 'It is a very important moment for Charles, and he would want his son there at the coronation to witness it. He wants Harry back in the family. If they don't resolve their issues, it will always be a part of the King's reign and how he left his family divided. Charles has been criticized for being a distant parent, and it would be terrible for him if that were to continue.'

It was recently announced that Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter, Princess Lilibet, had been christened in California. The couple's statement on the occasion marked the first time they referred to their children's royal titles. Their son, Archie, is now styled as Prince Archie of Sussex, similarly to his younger sister.

Just a quick correction: the statement actually said, 'I can confirm that Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was christened on July 4 in the presence of her parents and godparents at the Wren Chapel at Windsor Castle by the Archbishop of Canterbury.' The statement was released on July 7.