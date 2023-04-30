Saudi Arabia Cracks Down On Illegal Immigrants, Arrests Over 10,000 In A Week

Saudi Arabia conducts a week-long operation across the country.

10,606 individuals were arrested for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations.

1,087 people attempting to cross the border into Saudi Arabia were apprehended.

The joint field campaigns conducted by the security forces led to the apprehension of 5,620 residency violators, 3,825 border security violators, and 1,161 labor law violators.

The joint field campaigns conducted by the security forces led to the apprehension of 5,620 residency violators, 3,825 border security violators, and 1,161 labor law violators.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of 1,087 people attempting to cross the border into Saudi Arabia, including Yemenis and Ethiopians, with 29 violators caught trying to leave the country.

A total of 23,206 individuals have been found to have violated residency and work regulations, with 19,566 being men and 3,640 being women, and among them, 14,576 violators were sent to their embassies to obtain travel documents.

The Ministry of Interior stated that anyone caught assisting infiltrators into the country with transportation, accommodation, or any other services would face up to 15 years in jail and a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as the seizure of transportation and accommodation.

Additionally, ten people were apprehended for helping violators of residency and work rules, and 3,254 violators were deported while 2,812 were referred to complete their travel bookings.



