Barcelona's 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player to ever play for the team in a match against Real Betis, which they won to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table.

In the 84th minute of the game, Lamine Yamal, who will turn 16 in July, was substituted for Gavi.

Yamal, at 15 years and 290 days, is one of the youngest players to ever play in the competition, ranking fifth on the list.

Barcelona won the match with goals scored by Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and an own goal by Guido Rodríguez.

A young footballer named Yamal, who is known for his fearlessness, was added to Barcelona's squad for the first time in a match against Atletico Madrid.

He is much younger than veteran player Joaquin, who has played many La Liga matches and is 41 years old.




















