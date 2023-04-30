Sheikh Of Qatar And Ratcliffe Submit Final Bids For Manchester United

Seikh Jassim's offer is worth $6.2 billion.

Ratcliffe wants more than 50% ownership of the club.

The Glazers are asking for a record-breaking £6 billion for the club.

Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the sheikh of Qatar, and Jim Ratcliffe submitted their final bid to purchase Manchester United on Saturday.

The current owners of the Premier League club, the Glazer family, are in touch with both parties, Sheikh of Qatar is supposed to be the main competitor with Ratcliffe.

Sheikh Jassim latest offer for the club is $6.2 billion, but the Ratcliffe bid has not yet been made public.

The sheiks' offer will also include money for infrastructure development, including remodeling Old Trafford Stadium and the team's training facilities.

The bid of the Qatri Sheikh will help reduce Manchester United's $620 million debt.

The founder of the INEOS chemical company, Ratcliffe, wants to own more than 50% of Manchester United, with the Glazer family keeping a 20% stake.

However, this proposal has upset fans who are unhappy with the Americans' leadership.

The Glazers have asked for a £6 billion price for the club, which is the highest ever for a sports team, and they may not accept either Ratcliffe's or Sheikh Jassim's offer.



