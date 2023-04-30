Sudan Unrest: Sudan Crises Risks Becoming Nightmare For The World, Says Former PM

Sudan's ex-prime minister warns of worsening situation in Sudan.

Hundreds of people have been killed in nearly two weeks of conflict.

Mr Hamdok served as Prime Minister twice between 2019 and 2022.

Sudan's former prime minister has warned that the situation in his country may worsen than those in Syria and Libya.

The battle, according to Abdalla Hamdok, will be a 'nightmare for the world' if it continues.

The Sudanese army claims to be attacking Khartoum from all directions with heavy weaponry.

Hundreds of people have been killed in nearly two weeks of conflict, and tens of thousands have fled the country.

The extension of an uneasy ceasefire between warring factions on Thursday night came after strenuous diplomatic efforts by neighboring countries, as well as the US, UK, and UN.

However, the 72-hour extension has not been honoured. Air, tank, and artillery strikes are said to be ongoing in Khartoum.

Mr Hamdok, speaking at a conference in Nairobi, Kenya, called for a concerted international effort to urge Sudan's military leader and the head of a rival paramilitary organisation to hold peace negotiations.

'This is a huge country, very diverse ... I think it will be a nightmare for the world,' he said.

'This is not a war between an army and small rebellion. It is almost like two armies - well trained and well armed.'

Mr Hamdok, who served as Prime Minister twice between 2019 and 2022, went on to say that the insecurity might rival that of Syria and Libya. These wars have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dead, millions of refugees, and regional instability.

Sudanese warfare erupted on April 15 as a result of a severe power struggle between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Army leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF chief Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly known as Hemedti, disagree on the country's projected transition to civilian administration, particularly on the timeline for integrating the 100,000-strong RSF into the army.

Both factions in Sudan are afraid of losing control, partially because both sides have members who could end up in the International Criminal Court for war crimes perpetrated in the Darfur region nearly 20 years ago.

Millions of people are still stranded in Khartoum, where food, water, and fuel are scarce.

Sudan's army has asked residents of Khartoum to stay indoors and away from windows as it deploys tanks and other artillery in an attempt to retake areas controlled by the RSF.

According to the RSF, the army is expanding the conflict by deploying the Central Reserve police, a unit known for its violence against civilians.

Militia groups are also accused of looting and torching markets in El Geneina, Darfur, western Sudan.

Hemedti has informed that he will not negotiate until the fighting is over.

He claimed that since the truce was extended, his fighters have been 'relentlessly' bombed.

'We don't want to destroy Sudan,' he said, blaming army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for the violence.

Sudan's regular army chief, Gen Burhan, has tentatively consented to face-to-face discussions in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, there are chaotic scenes in Port Sudan, where people are rushing to board ships bound for Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

On Saturday evening, the UK government announced that it was wrapping up its own evacuation efforts. It has a diplomatic presence in Port Sudan, with an office at the Coral Hotel on the city's coast.

After being evacuated from Port Sudan, over 2,000 individuals arrived in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah. Most are expected to be flown home via charter flights arranged by their governments within the next few days.

Nazli, a 32-year-old Iranian construction engineer who fled with her fellow engineer husband.

'We couldn't even sit on our balcony; the gunfire was everywhere,' she said.

'Please please help our family in Sudan,' cried Rasha, a Sudanese-American mother of four children - who spoke of hiding for three days, terrified.

'I call on the world to protect Sudan,' she pleaded, underlining fears that once all the foreign nationals have fled, the fighting will intensify.