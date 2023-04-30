Several People Killed In A Shooting At A Grocery Store In Colorado

The incidents are part of over 163 recorded mass shootings in the US as of April 18.

The suspect was said to be a drunk Mexican man who was armed and on the run.

The victims were all from Honduras and the shootings took place in one home.

Authorities have reported that two separate shooting incidents in the US states of Texas and Pennsylvania resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, including children and teenagers.

These incidents are part of a string of mass shootings that have taken place across the country, with over 163 recorded as of April 18. One of the incidents, which occurred in Cleveland, Texas, involved the killing of five people, including an 8-year-old child, and as of Saturday, the authorities were still searching for the perpetrator.

According to ABC News, officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff's office received a call about harassment in Cleveland and found several people shot when they arrived at the scene.

4 The victims were all from Honduras and the shootings took place in one home. 4 The incidents are part of over 163 recorded mass shootings in the US as of April 18. 4 The suspect was said to be a drunk Mexican man who was armed and on the run.

The suspect, who was said to be a drunk Mexican man, was still at large and armed. The police did not disclose the victims' identities or their possible relationship with the suspect, but they were all from Honduras, and the shootings happened in one home, with four victims pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth one declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

The youngest victim was an 8-year-old child, and two females were found on top of two surviving children, the report added. The Cleveland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the San Jacinto County Sheriff's office could not be reached for comment.







