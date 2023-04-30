Watch Viral: Cute Cat Wants To Play With Dogs, Gets Ignored

The video shows a cat longing to join in on the fun with its dog.

The cat persistently tries to participate despite being ignored.

The video was shared on Instagram.

Many of us have felt the fear of missing out on something fun and exciting, and it turns out that animals can experience it too.

A funny video shows a cat struggling with FOMO as it watches its dog sibling and best friend play together.

Despite the dogs' indifference to the cat's attempts to join in, the feline persists in trying to participate.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user along with the caption, “He’s definitely the younger sibling.”

In the video, a dog and his best friend engage in a playful fight while the cat looks on longingly, wanting to join in.

As the video goes on, the cat tries various ways to get involved, such as reaching out with its paws and playing with one of the dog's legs.

However, the cat's attempts to join in are ignored by the dogs. Despite this, the determined feline continues to search for a way to be included.



