Watch Viral: Cute Cat Wearing Tie

The video shows the cat pushing the man with its paws.

An Instagram page dedicated to a cat shared a video.

Cat owners enjoy sharing funny moments of their pets online.

Cat owners enjoy capturing funny and adorable moments with their pets and sharing these videos online to entertain people.

Recently, an Instagram page dedicated to a cat shared a video where the cute feline is wearing a tie and appears to be 'teaching' its human how to work. The video is sure to bring joy to anyone who watches it.

The user shared the clip along with the caption, 'Meow'

In the video, a man is talking to a customer in his shop while a cat stands on the counter in front of him. Suddenly, the cat starts pushing the man with its paws.



