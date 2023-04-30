language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Watch Viral: Cute Cat Wearing Tie

Watch Viral: Cute Cat Wearing Tie "Teaches" Owner In Funny Video

Web Desk 30 Apr , 2023 04:58 AM

Open In App
  • The video shows the cat pushing the man with its paws.
  • An Instagram page dedicated to a cat shared a video.
  • Cat owners enjoy sharing funny moments of their pets online.

Cat owners enjoy capturing funny and adorable moments with their pets and sharing these videos online to entertain people.

Cat owners enjoy sharing funny moments of their pets online. 3

Cat owners enjoy sharing funny moments of their pets online.

The video shows the cat pushing the man with its paws. 3

The video shows the cat pushing the man with its paws.

An Instagram page dedicated to a cat shared a video. 3

An Instagram page dedicated to a cat shared a video.

Recently, an Instagram page dedicated to a cat shared a video where the cute feline is wearing a tie and appears to be 'teaching' its human how to work. The video is sure to bring joy to anyone who watches it.

The user shared the clip along with the caption, 'Meow'

In the video, a man is talking to a customer in his shop while a cat stands on the counter in front of him. Suddenly, the cat starts pushing the man with its paws.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,055,802[+0*]

DEATHS

6,863,640[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,684[+0*]

DEATHS

30,657[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story