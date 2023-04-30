Rain With Thunderstorm Expected In Karachi Today

Met department forecasted rain may continue till May 1

The minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 21 C

West wind is blowing at a speed of 13 km per hour

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that rain with thunderstorm may hit Karachi today as well, Bol news reported.

0 West wind is blowing at a speed of 13 km per hour 0 Met department forecasted rain may continue till May 1 0 The minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 21 C

The met department forecasted that the rain may continue till May 1. Meanwhile, there is also the possibility of strong winds. The minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 21 degree centigrade, while the highest temperature is expected to reach 35 degree centigrade today.

Humidity in the air is 77 per cent as sea breeze is suspended in the megalopolis. West wind is blowing at a speed of 13 km per hour in the city.

On April 29, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman had said Pakistan had been placed among the 20 countries where above-normal rainfall was predicted this year.

According to the report of the Global Information and Early Warning System of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Pakistan was included in the list of 20 countries at risk of heavy rains.

The federal minister had shared an important update on future weather predictions indicating heavy rainfall.

Sherry Rehman had said the return of the El Nino (scientific term of weather system) ocean trend forecast for June this year was similar to the country’s local forecasts.