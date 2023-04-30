Turkey: President Erdogan Returns To Campaign Trial After Illnes

President Erdogan talked for about 40 minutes.

He arrived in Izmir to a sea of flags and a big audience.

Experts have blamed the President's unorthodox economic policies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan resurfaced in the flesh and thunderous form on the campaign trail in western Turkey on Saturday.

He arrived in Izmir to a sea of flags and a big audience that had been waiting hours in the blazing sun. In an opposition stronghold, there was a large turnout.

There was no evidence of the illness that prompted him to miss three major events this week, only a fortnight before critical elections. After twenty years in power, the elections for the presidency and parliament will be his most difficult struggle yet.

The president talked for about 40 minutes, ridiculing the opposition, raising the bogey of 'terrorism,' and claiming that only he could guarantee progress for Turkey. It was a belligerent display that would have both reassured and alarmed his detractors.

On Sunday, his biggest competitor for the presidency, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a secular candidate backed by a coalition of six parties, will conduct a rally in the same location. Mr Kilicdaroglu, a soft-spoken former civil servant, has a modest lead in opinion polls, but the race could be a picture finish.

The Turkish president, 69, stunned TV watchers on Tuesday night when he got ill during a live broadcast that had to be cut short. He put it down to a stomach bug.

'When I heard the news about his health, I asked God to give me his illness,' said Gurbet Dostum, a 42-year-old Mother of two. 'I am ready to be in pain for him. He gives us everything.'

But many here have less and less, due to rampant inflation which is officially around 50%. Experts have blamed the President's unorthodox economic policies, but not Gurbet. She said those who complained were 'greedy and ungrateful and just wanted more and more'.

She was wearing a hijab, as were many other women at the segregated march. The president's base is religious conservatives, although there were many secular sympathisers.

'He changed the country,' said Guldana, a 57-year-old with a diamond in her tooth. 'Before him Turkey was a village.'

An unemployed young woman called Ayse said she would vote for Erdogan for love of her country. 'He will make us rise, and get stronger,' she said.

Those who support the president want him to continue his lengthy reign and his vision for Turkey. Many Turks desire the exact opposite. Like the country, the electorate is divided.

While the president was still speaking, some of those who had waited for him for hours drifted away.