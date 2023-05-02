Anupam Kher Says He Won't Join Any Political Party

Anupam Kher stated that he has no interest in affiliating with any political party

Anupam Kher discussed the reason why celebrities may not openly express their political views in today's times as compared to the past. He gave examples of Dev Anand and Vijay Anand, and emphasized that celebrities may fear backlash and criticism from the public if they express their political beliefs.

During a recent appearance on a news podcast, Anupam Kher discussed various aspects of his career in the entertainment industry. When asked about Mumbai's film industry celebrities who avoid discussing politics to avoid controversy, Kher shared his thoughts on the matter.

Anupam Kher told Smita Prakash that anyone who goes to cast their vote becomes political. He said, “I think actors have a fan base, people base. In today's time, it can be easily misconstrued. It can easily get into issues. Warna pehle bhi they. There is a certain section of people, Dev Anand Sahab, Vijay Anand Sahab, they supported a particular ideology. They were vocal and saath me kaam hota rehta tha (work existed side by side).”

During the interview, Anupam Kher stated that he has no interest in affiliating with any political party, “Ab nahi hota (this isn't the same anymore) because everybody is vocal about it on social media. Everybody has groups. So, you can upset people if you are vocal about it.”



Anupam Kher also discussed the trend of boycotting people and products in response to controversies, and gave his thoughts, “I am not for boycott trends, not at all but you can't stop somebody from doing what they want to do. But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work.”

Anupam Kher, who recently spoke about his stance on political affiliations, has a busy slate of film projects lined up. He was last seen in the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa with Neena Gupta, and is now set to appear in a number of films including The Vaccine War directed by Vivek Agnihotri, Emergency featuring Kangana Ranaut, Kaagaz 2, Metro In Dino by Anurag Basu, IB 71, and The Signature.