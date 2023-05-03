MasterChef Australia's New Season Dedicated To The Memory Of Late Host Jock Zonfrillo

MasterChef Australia's new season to premiere on May 7 after host Jock Zonfrillo's unexpected death.

Zonfrillo's family has given their "full support" and a tribute show will be aired prior to the season.

Zonfrillo was known for mentoring contestants and inspiring home cooks.

The upcoming season of MasterChef Australia will premiere on May 7, just six days after the unexpected death of one of its hosts, renowned chef Jock Zonfrillo.

The family of the 46-year-old Scottish chef has given their 'full support' for the premiere, according to the show's broadcaster, Network 10. A tribute show will also be aired one hour prior to the start of the new season.

Jock Zonfrillo, a well-known chef and judge on a popular cooking competition show, was found dead in Melbourne on Monday. The new episode of the show, which was scheduled to air that night, was postponed.

The police do not suspect foul play in his death. Zonfrillo was survived by his wife and four children. He was known for mentoring contestants on the show and inspiring home cooks across the nation. Network 10, the network that airs the show, expressed their sorrow over Zonfrillo's passing and pledged to honor his memory throughout the season.

Following the announcement of Jock Zonfrillo's passing, fans of MasterChef Australia expressed their sadness on Twitter but also shared their excitement for his final season.

They admired Zonfrillo's ability to mentor contestants and help them grow as professional cooks. Zonfrillo had a long and successful career in the Australian culinary industry, having hosted MasterChef Australia since 2019.

He had previously struggled with heroin addiction in his teenage years, which had led to a period of homelessness and financial hardship. Zonfrillo was open about his struggles in his memoir, Last Shot. He went on to open several restaurants, including the award-winning Restaurant Orana in Adelaide. Unfortunately, Orana closed in 2020, leaving Zonfrillo with significant debt.



