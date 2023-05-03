Anil Kapoor Shares Several Precious Memories From His Film Yudh

Anil Kapoor celebrates 38 years of his film Yudh

Anil shared nostalgic stills and memories from the movie

The film, directed by Rajiv Rai, starred Kapoor in a dual role

Actor Anil Kapoor celebrated the 28th anniversary of his 1985 film Yudh by sharing some nostalgic stills from the movie, which popularized the phrase 'ek dum jhakaas'. The film, directed by Rajiv Rai, starred Kapoor in a dual role and also featured actors Tina Munim, Jackie Shroff, Nutan, and Danny Denzongpa. It also had guest appearances by Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini.

Anil shared some images on Twitter and wrote, '38 Years of #Yudh and 38 years since #Jhakassss came into our lives and never left! I always remember #Yudh very fondly for so many reasons! Working with the producer Gulshan Rai and his son Rajiv was a pleasure, Tina Munim was a fabulous costar and Jackie was, as always, a blast!'

He shared his memories of working with Nutan, who portrayed his mother in the TV series 'Yudh,' and described his experience of collaborating with her, “I also loved working with Nutanji because she was always so warm and caring, she reminded me of my own mother.” For working with Hema, he said, 'Plus, who can forget a dream chance to dance with the one and only Hemaji! Yudh really was a gift that hasn't stopped giving. @dreamgirlhema @bindasbhidu.'

Anil Kapoor appeared in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo in 2022 and will be seen in the upcoming film Animal as a police officer, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He is presently filming for Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, where he plays an important character alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover.

Anil recently posted a video of his workout where he was seen doing exercises without a shirt in a temperature of -110 degrees Celsius. 'Naughty at 40 ka time gaya...its time to be Sexy at 60...#fightermodeon,' In a recent social media post, a celebrity shared a video of himself undergoing cryotherapy by exercising in a very cold enclosed space while shirtless and giving a thumbs up. The post was captioned with an enthusiastic message.

