Celina Jaitly Responds To Troll Criticizing Her Life In Austria

Celina Jaitly, an actor, responded to a troll who criticized her for living in Austria and enjoying life amid nature instead of staying in India. In a lengthy post, she shared her experience of living in a small village in Austria, driving through scenic locations, and occasionally visiting larger cities for some relaxation. However, a follower called her a hypocrite for living abroad, to which she gave a befitting reply.

Commenting on Celina's post--a photo of her posing in front of an electric car--the Twitter user wrote, “Lol.. Thats what called half baked knowledge. You want to live with the nature you don't go Austria but you go to India. Living with fancy battery car, fancy shoes jackets etc.. This is western hypocrisy.”

Celina tweeted, 'Chitaji my clothes & shoes are Made in India…. Husband and kids are made in Austria. This is not hypocrisy it’s globalisation. PS: Dil (heart) and passport dono (both) Hindustani.'

One of the best things that I have learnt living in Austria is living with the goal of a life in agreement with nature. While I live in a scenic historic village in the very high altitude alpine area of central Austria I do often take trips to the bigger cities like Graz, Vienna… pic.twitter.com/Idv4aTYvxV — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) May 2, 2023







