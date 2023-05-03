Jimmy Shergill Enjoys Balancing OTT And Films, Praises Makers For Taking Risks

Jimmy Shergill is happy with the diversity of opportunities in the industry, whether in OTT shows or films.

The Rangbaaz Phir Se actor continues to balance his work between streaming platforms and the big screen.

He also feels that there are few who set the trend and a big lot follow it up with similar content.

“I have been experimenting throughout my career. Thankfully, I have never been in a situation where I had to worry about anything. I have earned recognition for my work irrespective of whether the film worked or not! So, for me it’s important to live up to my image of doing interesting roles and thankfully I’m able to do that,” says the actor

“OTT ka toh mazedaar time hai kyunki aap khul ke bahar aa sakte hain. You don’t need to fear that chalega ya nahi chalega. Anything new and interesting is being lapped up by the audience. For web space I feel writers, makers and actors all have a little edge and freedom to be more creative. But not all are creative, as there are few who set the trend and a big lot follow it up with similar content. In our series Your Honour we had set the tone and in the second season we raised the level a few notches up!”